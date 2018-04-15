Local reaction from Chattanoogan's with Syrian ties

Chattanooga residents have been impacted by the military strikes in Syria.

People tell Channel 3 that although Syria has a lot of hardships, Syrians are welcoming and want things to turn around.

We spoke with two men who have talked to people from Syria since the attack.

Gassim Abazid spent 10 years in Syria and another in America. He agreed to do this interview to send a message to President Trump.

“I have the view from two worlds and all I can say to help my people,” said Gassim Abazid.

Abazid says there are good and bad people everywhere and he wants to encourage others to be more open-minded.

“I know you hear about all these groups,” said Abazid. “Syrian people are not military trained Syria is middle-class just living their life. Majority of them are farmers.”

Abazid still has family in south Damascus where the attack happened.

He says they practice southern hospitality, just like Chattanooga.

He claims the attack was mishandled.

“You can't really just hit somewhere if you want to hit something in my opinion. It's a waste of missiles because this dictator is still there he still killing people,” said Abazid.

Abazid says it feels good to know people like Mark Grantham are cheering for Syrians.

Grantham lived in a city called Holms in Syria for about 4 years, teaching English.

He says the attack felt personal.

“It really was upsetting because one attack in Holms was about 2 miles from where I lived in Hashd,” said Mark Grantham. “The strike in Damascus I was told by my friend Ead that his mother could feel the blast.”

A team of international investigators went into the Syrian capital of Damascus Saturday to look into the chemical weapon attack that killed

40 people