Early morning raid leads to arrest of Cherokee County, NC man

By WRCB Staff
An early morning raid led to the arrest of Cherokee County, North Carolina man.

Deputies said 39-year-old Benjamin Lee Stanley was taken into custody for domestic violence violations and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Friday, deputies arrived at Stanley's home and had a search warrant.  Investigators said he tried to escape by dropping down into the crawlspace of the home to hide, but deputies found him.

He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
 
To report suspicious activity and suspect violations of the law please call 828-837-3144 or submit a tip at crime.tips@cherokeecounty-nc.gov.   

