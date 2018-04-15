UPDATE: Robbery suspect who barricaded himself inside home on N. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Robbery suspect who barricaded himself inside home on N. Hawthorne St. in custody

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: A man accused of robbery is in jail after leading police on a chase and then locking himself inside a Chattanooga home.

Captain Jerri Sutton with the Chattanooga Police Department said the chase lasted for at least two miles.

Sutton said three police cruisers and a resident crashed during the chase, but no one was hurt.

Investigators told Channel 3 the suspect abandoned his car and ran off to a home on North Hawthorne Street. A Chattanooga police officer working the east Chattanooga area spotted him.

Sutton said there was a young lady inside the home, but she was not hurt. She did not know the suspect.

Police are talking with her to find out more about what happened.

Sutton said officers convinced the man to surrender. He's expected to face several charges.

Details about the robbery and the suspect's identity have not been released.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.

A robbery suspect has reportedly barricaded himself inside a home in Chattanooga.

According to a Chattanooga Police Department spokesperson, the suspect is reportedly inside a residence in the 500 block of North Hawthorne Street.

CPD was involved in a chase Sunday afternoon with the suspect.

Several roads in the area are blocked.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene. We will keep you updated as we learn more. 


 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Backpage.com CEO pleads guilty, will testify against others

    Backpage.com CEO pleads guilty, will testify against others

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:04:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, file). FILE -- In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent subcommittee on Investigations looking into Backpage.com. Ferrer will serv...(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, file). FILE -- In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent subcommittee on Investigations looking into Backpage.com. Ferrer will serv...
    The chief executive of Backpage.com pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy and money laundering, and agreed to testify in ongoing prosecutions against others at the website that authorities have dubbed a...More
    The chief executive of Backpage.com pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy and money laundering, and agreed to testify in ongoing prosecutions against others at the website that authorities have dubbed a lucrative nationwide "online brothel.".More

  • UPDATE: Woman and her pets escape early morning house fire

    UPDATE: Woman and her pets escape early morning house fire

    Monday, April 16 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 13:48:30 GMT
    Photos by CFD Lieutenant Jeff Soder.Photos by CFD Lieutenant Jeff Soder.

    An early morning house fire in the 4600 block Carr Terrace sent firefighters out about 6 o'clock Monday morning. 

    More

    An early morning house fire in the 4600 block Carr Terrace sent firefighters out about 6 o'clock Monday morning. 

    More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    Chattanooga's Camp Contraband

    Chattanooga's Camp Contraband

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:57 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:57:09 GMT

    The camp was a haven for a large number of refugees, most of whom were liberated slaves seeking safety within the Union lines.

    More

    The camp was a haven for a large number of refugees, most of whom were liberated slaves seeking safety within the Union lines.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.