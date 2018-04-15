UPDATE: Robbery suspect who barricaded himself inside home on N. Hawthorne St. in custody

UPDATE: A man accused of robbery is in jail after leading police on a chase and then locking himself inside a Chattanooga home.

Captain Jerri Sutton with the Chattanooga Police Department said the chase lasted for at least two miles.

Sutton said three police cruisers and a resident crashed during the chase, but no one was hurt.

Investigators told Channel 3 the suspect abandoned his car and ran off to a home on North Hawthorne Street. A Chattanooga police officer working the east Chattanooga area spotted him.

Sutton said there was a young lady inside the home, but she was not hurt. She did not know the suspect.

Police are talking with her to find out more about what happened.

Sutton said officers convinced the man to surrender. He's expected to face several charges.

Details about the robbery and the suspect's identity have not been released.

