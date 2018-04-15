Robbery suspect reportedly barricaded inside home on N. Hawthorn - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Robbery suspect reportedly barricaded inside home on N. Hawthorne St, CPD says

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A robbery suspect has reportedly barricaded himself inside a home in Chattanooga.

According to a Chattanooga Police Department spokesperson, the suspect is reportedly inside a residence in the 500 block of North Hawthorne Street.

CPD was involved in a chase Sunday afternoon with the suspect.

Several roads in the area are blocked.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene. We will keep you updated as we learn more. 


 

