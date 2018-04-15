This little-known iPhone feature lets you share your Wi-Fi with friends in seconds

Apple has a feature in iOS that makes it easy to share access to your home Wi-Fi network with visitors — such as friends or family — in seconds. That means you don't need to remember, or even share, your home Wi-Fi password. It just grants access at the tap of a button.

The next time you have friends over and they ask for access, just follow these steps to share your Wi-Fi connection.

1. Make sure you're both running iOS 11

Apple introduced the Wi-Fi sharing feature when it first launched iOS 11 in September. Most folks should be on that version now (anyone with an iPhone 8/iPhone X definitely is.) If not, make sure you're fully updated by going to Settings > General > Software update and getting the newest version of iOS.

2. Make sure you're connected to your Wi-Fi network

It seems silly, but you can't skip this part. This guide won't work if you're not connected to your home Wi-Fi first. So make sure you're connected as usual and then proceed.

3. Stand near your friend

Make sure your iPhone is near your friend or family member who wants to join. The prompt to let a friend join your network won't pop up if you're across the room, so bring your iPhones (or iPads) as close together as possible.

4. Have your friend attempt to join your network

Next, have your friend attempt to join your home network. They just need to go to Settings > Wi-Fi and then select the name of the wireless hot spot in your home. They shouldn't have to enter a password. Instead, you should get an alert that they're trying to join.

5. Approve network access

On your iPhone or iPad, you'll get a pop-up at the bottom of the screen that a friend is trying to join your home network. You'll be prompted to share your password to allow them to join the network. Tap "Share Password" and your friend will be granted access. That's all there is to it, and your friend can save the network so that they'll be able to join next time (so long as you don't change your password, that is).