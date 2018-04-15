Several people recovering after multi-vehicle crash with entrapm - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Several people recovering after multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in East Ridge

By WRCB Staff
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

At least 3 people are recovering after being involved in a crash in East Ridge Sunday morning.

According to East Ridge Fire Chief Michael Williams, firefighters were called to the three-car crash just after 9:30 am. 

When they arrived, they found one vehicle on its side with someone trapped.

Firefighters used hydraulic and electric tools to free the person.

Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

