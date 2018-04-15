Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By MICHAEL GRACZYK, Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment, a Bush family spokesman said Sunday.

"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care," spokesman Jim McGrath said in a news release.

McGrath did not elaborate as to the nature of Bush's health problems. She has been treated for decades for Graves' disease, which is a thyroid condition.

"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself - thanks to her abiding faith - but for others," McGrath said. "She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Bush is one of only two first ladies who was also the mother of a president. The other was Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams.

She married George H.W. Bush in 1945. They had six children and have been married longer than any presidential couple in American history.

Eight years after she and her husband left the White House, Mrs. Bush stood with her husband as their son George W. was sworn in as president.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Predators take 2-0 lead after holding off Avalanche 5-4

    Predators take 2-0 lead after holding off Avalanche 5-4

    Sunday, April 15 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-04-15 20:00:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33), of Sweden, celebrates after scoring a goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playof...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33), of Sweden, celebrates after scoring a goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playof...
    Ryan Hartman's empty-net goal wound up the game-winner as the Nashville Predators held off the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 for a 2-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.More
    Ryan Hartman's empty-net goal wound up the game-winner as the Nashville Predators held off the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 for a 2-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.More

  • NASA spacecraft aims to put mystery planets on galactic map

    NASA spacecraft aims to put mystery planets on galactic map

    Sunday, April 15 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-04-15 19:59:45 GMT
    Photo Credit: APPhoto Credit: AP
    Photo Credit: APPhoto Credit: AP

    The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite - Tess for short - is embarking Monday on a two-year quest to find and identify mystery worlds thought to be lurking in our cosmic backyard.

    More

    The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite - Tess for short - is embarking Monday on a two-year quest to find and identify mystery worlds thought to be lurking in our cosmic backyard.

    More

  • Robinson's daughter says MLB players reluctant to speak out

    Robinson's daughter says MLB players reluctant to speak out

    Sunday, April 15 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-04-15 19:55:40 GMT
    Photo Credit: APPhoto Credit: AP
    Photo Credit: APPhoto Credit: AP

    Jackie Robinson's daughter thinks black baseball players are more reluctant to speak publicly about racial issues than their NFL and NBA colleagues because they constitute a lower percentage of rosters.

    More

    Jackie Robinson's daughter thinks black baseball players are more reluctant to speak publicly about racial issues than their NFL and NBA colleagues because they constitute a lower percentage of rosters.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.