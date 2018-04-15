Chattanooga Powerball player wins $50,000 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Powerball player wins $50,000

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A Chattanooga Powerball player won $50,000 Saturday night.

The winner matched four of the five white numbers and the red Powerball. 

This is one of nine ways to win Powerball.

Information about who the lucky winner is unavailable until they claim their prize.

