Chattanooga woman arrested for aggravated child neglect after locking kids out during rain

A Chattanooga woman has been arrested for child neglect after locking her children out of the house while it was pouring rain.

According to the arrest affidavit, 40-year-old Cosha A. Young is facing two counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect.

A Chattanooga Police officer said the women's children explained that Young was drunk and being very belligerent. The children added that she had been out in the neighborhood knocking over mailboxes and grills.

The children went to their grandma's house and called police after their mother would not let them in.

When officers went to speak with Young, they said she was heavily intoxicated.

Young said she locked her children out of the house because they were being disrespectful.

Officers said they arrested Young because she was "extremely intoxicated and locking her children outside during extremely severe weather in pouring down cold rain."

Young was taken to the Hamilton County Jail. Her bond was set at $6,000.

Child Protected Services were also notified of the situation.