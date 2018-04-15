Lady Vols legend Daedra Charles-Furlow dies at 49

Two-time national champion Daedra Charles-Furlow has died at the age of 49.

Charles-Furlow played center for the Lady Vols from 1988 to 1991. During that time, she was the seventh-ranked career scorer with 1,495 points in three seasons as a Lady Vol.

She was also one of the first players from the Southeastern Conference to win the Wade Trophy, given to the best women's basketball player in the nation, in 1991.

Charles-Furlow was only one of five Lady Vols to have her number (32) retired along with Holly Warlick, Bridgette Gordon, Chamique Holdsclaw and Tamika Catchings. She was also inaugurated into the Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001.

After her time at UT, Charles-Furlow continued her success with the 1992 U.S. Olympic team. She was a member of three national teams, including the 1992 U.S. Olympic team that won a bronze medal in Barcelona. She competed professionally while overseas in Japan, France and Italy during the span of 1991 until 1996. In 1997, she joined the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.