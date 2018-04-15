UPDATE: Another 12 people have become sick in the massive raw chicken egg recall.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, serve, or sell recalled eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms’ Hyde County farm.

Consumers should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

The recalled eggs were produced by Rose Acre Farms’ Hyde County farm, and sold under multiple brand names:

Coburn Farms

Country Daybreak

Food Lion

Glenview

Great Value

Nelms

Publix

Sunshine Farms

Sunups

Check egg cartons for the following numbers: P-1065 (the plant number) and another set of numbers between 011 and 102 (the Julian date), or, for Publix and Sunups egg cartons, plant number P-1359D and Julian date 048A or 049A with Best By dates of APR 02 and APR 03.

Thirty-five people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Braenderup have been reported from nine states.

11 people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

PREVIOUS STORY: If you thought your eggs weren't among the millions recalled for possible salmonella contamination, you might want to check the refrigerator again.

Another recalled batch includes some 280,800 eggs from Cal-Maine Foods, which was purchased from Rose Acre Farms in North Carolina and re-packaged at the company's Dade City, Florida, location, according to the FDA.

Some of those might potentially be contaminated with salmonella and sold in Publix stores.

Product name: Publix Grade A Extra Large Eggs 18pk

Publix Grade A Extra Large Eggs 18pk Package UPC code: 41415 00966

41415 00966 Package lot codes: P1359D 048A, P1359D 04 9 A

P1359D 048A, P1359D 04 A Best before date: Apr 02 2018, Apr 03 2018

People who might have purchased the eggs are asked not to consume them and return them to the store for a refund. Customers can also contact Publix at 800-242-1227.

PREVIOUS STORY: An Indiana-based farm is voluntarily recalling 206,749,248 eggs over fears of a potential Salmonella Braenderup contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In an announcement posted to its website on Friday, the FDA reported that Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana, recalled the eggs distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina.

The eggs have reached consumers in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants.

Twenty-two illnesses have been reported so far.

The eggs were sold under the following brand names: Country Daybreak, Crystal Farms, Coburn Farms, Sunshine Farms, Glenview, Great Value, as well as Food Lion stores, according to the FDA website.

If you think you may have purchased eggs involved in this recall, check your carton for plant number P-1065 with the date range of 011 through date of 102, the FDA says. In addition, check for these carton details .

The bacteria in question is called salmonella braenderup, "which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the government agency reports.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms from salmonella infection include:

Diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, about 12 to 72 hours after infection.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.