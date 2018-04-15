200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears; how to check your cartons

An Indiana-based farm is voluntarily recalling 206,749,248 eggs over fears of a potential Salmonella Braenderup contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In an announcement posted to its website on Friday, the FDA reported that Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana, recalled the eggs distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina.

The eggs have reached consumers in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants.

Twenty-two illnesses have been reported so far.

The eggs were sold under the following brand names: Country Daybreak, Crystal Farms, Coburn Farms, Sunshine Farms, Glenview, Great Value, as well as Food Lion stores, according to the FDA website.

If you think you may have purchased eggs involved in this recall, check your carton for plant number P-1065 with the date range of 011 through date of 102, the FDA says. In addition, check for these carton details .

The bacteria in question is called salmonella braenderup, "which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the government agency reports.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms from salmonella infection include:

Diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, about 12 to 72 hours after infection.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.