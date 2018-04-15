Clicking 'checkout' could cost more after Supreme Court case

Charles-Furlow played center for the Lady Vols from 1988 to 1991.More
Charles-Furlow played center for the Lady Vols from 1988 to 1991.More
The FDA reported that Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana, recalled the eggs distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina.More
The FDA reported that Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana, recalled the eggs distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina.More
Four people, including a suspect, were taken to the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash on I-24 in East Ridge.More
Four people, including a suspect, were taken to the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash on I-24 in East Ridge.More
Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station late Friday night.More
Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station late Friday night.More
A 16-year-old girl was abducted from Monroe County, GA. Police believe she was taken by another teen.More
A 16-year-old girl was abducted from Monroe County, GA. Police believe she was taken by another teen.More
Carrie Underwood is ready for her comeback!More
Carrie Underwood is ready for her comeback!More
A group of 55 Marshall County, Kentucky students and coaches got a warm welcome in Chattanooga that’s gaining a lot of attention on social media.More
A group of 55 Marshall County, Kentucky students and coaches got a warm welcome in Chattanooga that’s gaining a lot of attention on social media.More
People who follow government guidelines to have a drink or so a day could be drinking themselves into an early grave, researchers said.More
People who follow government guidelines to have a drink or so a day could be drinking themselves into an early grave, researchers said.More
The two men were later released by police without charges.More
The two men were later released by police without charges.More
The team of John Powell and Matt Powell caught a 5 bass limit weighing 26.94 pounds to top the field of 148 anglers and win first place and $2,000.00 in the Boatlogix Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament...More
The team of John Powell and Matt Powell caught a 5 bass limit weighing 26.94 pounds to top the field of 148 anglers and win first place and $2,000.00 in the Boatlogix Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament...More
At around 3:30 pm, firefighters with the Flat Top Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire in the 2400 block of Shirley Loretta Lane.More
At around 3:30 pm, firefighters with the Flat Top Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire in the 2400 block of Shirley Loretta Lane.More
Just days after Hamilton County County Commissioner (District 8) Tim Boyd was indicted for extortion, his opponent is sharing more information about what he says led to Boyd's arrest.More
Just days after Hamilton County County Commissioner (District 8) Tim Boyd was indicted for extortion, his opponent is sharing more information about what he says led to Boyd's arrest.More