Community remembers shooting victim 3 years later

According to a Chattanooga Police Department spokesperson, the suspect is reportedly inside a residence in the 500 block of North Hawthorne Street.More
Provens was 16-years-old when he was shot and killed on North Germantown road.More
Deputies said 39-year-old Benjamin Lee Stanley was taken into custody for domestic violence violations and being a felon in possession of a firearm.More
Cosha A. Young is facing two counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect.More
Charles-Furlow played center for the Lady Vols from 1988 to 1991.More
A lucky person from Chattanooga won big Saturday night.More
Four people, including a suspect, were taken to the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash on I-24 in East Ridge.More
At least 3 people are recovering after being involved in a crash in East Ridge Sunday morning.More
The FDA reported that Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana, recalled the eggs distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina.More
Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station late Friday night.More
The Supreme Court is hearing a case this week that could affect how much customers pay for online purchases.More
A 16-year-old girl was abducted from Monroe County, GA. Police believe she was taken by another teen.More
Carrie Underwood is ready for her comeback!More
