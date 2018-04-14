Powell and Powell Win the Boatlogix April 2018 CBA Bass Event

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of John Powell and Matt Powell caught a 5 bass limit weighing 26.94 pounds to top the field of 148 anglers and win first place and $2,000.00 in the Boatlogix Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament. This day tournament was held Saturday, April 14h, 2018 out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

John said “We locked thru to Nick- a-Jack and got a great start with 2 eight pounders and then caught 2 real nice smallmouth . We pre fished Chickamauga on Wednesday finding only a few fish and then we pre fished Nick-a- Jack and decided to lock thru. Special thanks to Boatlogix for their find products that allow us maximum efficiency of our electronics , This was our second C.B.A. win in four years’’.

Big fish of this event was caught by John Powell, a gaint of a large mouth weighing 8.11 poundsand winning 2 Duckett rods and 100 dollars Second big bass of the day was caught by Ed Bicketts weighing 7.36 pounds and good for 100 dollars.

All fish caught in this event were released back into Lake Chickamauga and special thanks to the fishermen for taking such good care of their catches in this event.

Chattanooga Bass Association President, Jamie Copenhaver, said “Thanks to all our sponsors for their much appreciated support for this 2018 season”.

The top 12 money winners are as follows:

John Powell and Matt Powell 26.94 lbs. $2000 Jamie Copehanver and Adam Dysart 25.34lbs. $800 Haden Lamb and Trevor Potter 23.92 lbs. $700.00 Josh Wofford and Bruce Wofford 20.51 lbs, $600 Galen James and Tony Townsend 20.33 lbs. $450 Derek McCullough and Matt Jenkins 19.87 lbs. $400 Greg Lamb and David Powell 19.83 lbs. $350 Wesley Maples and Travis McFalls 19.49 lbs. $300 Nathan Schlie and Bn Schlie 19.14 lbs. $250 Jamie Miench and Ed Radcliff 19.09 lbs. $200 Jimmy Cofer and Matt Wendorf 18.22 lbs. $150 Justin Medley andJason Garrett 18.22lbs. $150

The next CBA event will be held May 12th, 2018 out of Chester Frost Park.

For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com