Powell and Powell Win the Boatlogix April 2018 CBA Bass Event

The team of John Powell and Matt Powell caught a 5 bass limit weighing 26.94 pounds to top the field of 148 anglers and win first place and $2,000.00 in the Boatlogix Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament...More
Pro Andy Morgan of Dayton, Tennessee, brought a 15-pound, 12-ounce limit of bass to the scale Friday to maintain his lead after Day Two of the FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire...More
Pro Andy Morgan of Dayton, Tennessee, weighed an 18-pound, 5-ounce limit of largemouth bass to take the lead on Day One of the FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire...More
