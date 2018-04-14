Soddy-Daisy family loses home to fire Saturday

A Flat Top Mountain family lost their home to a fire Saturday afternoon.

At around 3:30 pm, firefighters with the Flat Top Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire in the 2400 block of Shirley Loretta Lane. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office also responded.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fully-involved house fire.

Chief Welch with the Flat Top VFD said the homeowners noticed fire coming from the front porch area of the home.

They attempted to put the fire out with a garden hose but were unsuccessful.

The family was able to evacuate the home without anyone being injured.

The hose is considered a total loss. Damage is estimated at $55,000.

The cause of the fire is accidental, and the family did not have insurance.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.