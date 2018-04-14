CFD fights Saturday fire on Queens Drive - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CFD fights Saturday fire on Queens Drive

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA -

Chattanooga firefighters battled a house fire Saturday afternoon. 

Around noon, firefighters responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Queens Drive.

According to a fire department spokesperson, "upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the structure.

The only person home at the time of the fire was a teenager. The teen was able to safely get out of the house.

"Firefighters were able to save an estimated total of $30,000 in structure and contents," the spokesperson added.

The fire was determined to be in the kitchen. The CFD believes it was caused by food left on the stove unattended.

