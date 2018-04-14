Study finds Tennesseans are 2nd most likely to share fake Russian posts

Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemical weapons in what was a "significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime."More
Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemical weapons in what was a "significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime."More
A group of 55 Marshall County, Kentucky students and coaches got a warm welcome in Chattanooga that’s gaining a lot of attention on social media.More
A group of 55 Marshall County, Kentucky students and coaches got a warm welcome in Chattanooga that’s gaining a lot of attention on social media.More
A University of Tennessee professor who studies Russian propaganda says Russians are still posing as Americans on social media after the 2016 election.More
A University of Tennessee professor who studies Russian propaganda says Russians are still posing as Americans on social media after the 2016 election.More
Ten Hamilton County principals, including the county's longest-tenured principal, and another who leads the county's largest school, will retire at the end of this school year.More
Ten Hamilton County principals, including the county's longest-tenured principal, and another who leads the county's largest school, will retire at the end of this school year.More
A man who grabbed a 3-year-old girl by the hand at a California park was arrested after being punched by the girl’s father.More
A man who grabbed a 3-year-old girl by the hand at a California park was arrested after being punched by the girl’s father.More
A crowd of about 50 people lined the sidewalk and shouted at the couple as they walked separately into the building. Some members of the group chanted, "Where is baby Joe?" and held up signs.More
A crowd of about 50 people lined the sidewalk and shouted at the couple as they walked separately into the building. Some members of the group chanted, "Where is baby Joe?" and held up signs.More
Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemical weapons in what was a "significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime."More
Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemical weapons in what was a "significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime."More
This means, power outages are possible, and fresh batteries should be in your weather radios tonight in case of outages.More
This means, power outages are possible, and fresh batteries should be in your weather radios tonight in case of outages.More
Piles of tents, clothing and other belongings were loaded into dumpsters by bulldozers Thursday the remnants of the people who used to call Tent City home.More
Piles of tents, clothing and other belongings were loaded into dumpsters by bulldozers Thursday the remnants of the people who used to call Tent City home.More
Four people, including a suspect, were taken to the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash on I-24 in East Ridge.More
Four people, including a suspect, were taken to the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash on I-24 in East Ridge.More
The truck was carrying an Arabian show horse from Lexington, Kentucky to Florida for an equestrian show.More
The truck was carrying an Arabian show horse from Lexington, Kentucky to Florida for an equestrian show.More
Holly Bobo was last seen seven years ago today, April 13, 2011.More
Holly Bobo was last seen seven years ago today, April 13, 2011.More
April 14th you'll want to head to the inaugural Bacon Festival in Cleveland. The event is at the Cleveland Greenway from 10 am to 5 pm. Entrance is free, but you will have to buy the bacon.More
April 14th you'll want to head to the inaugural Bacon Festival in Cleveland. The event is at the Cleveland Greenway from 10 am to 5 pm. Entrance is free, but you will have to buy the bacon.More