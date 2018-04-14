Study finds Tennesseans are 2nd most likely to share fake Russian posts

A University of Southern California Study showed Tennesseans were the second most likely behind Texans to share fake Russian posts on social media.

That's after lawmakers released information detailing how Russian influence campaigns generated fake posts on social media intended to divide Americans. The details were released during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on November 1, 2017.

"It wasn't just the Bernie supporters or Trump supporters they were targeting. Their main goal was to divide the American society," said Dr. Natalie Rice, a University of Tennessee research associate who studies Russian propaganda.

According to Rice, the posts continued far after the 2016 election and targeted all parties and opinions.