UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old girl found | Boyfriend arrested, charged

Just days after Hamilton County County Commissioner (District 8) Tim Boyd was indicted for extortion, his opponent is sharing more information about what he says led to Boyd's arrest.More
Just days after Hamilton County County Commissioner (District 8) Tim Boyd was indicted for extortion, his opponent is sharing more information about what he says led to Boyd's arrest.More
Lee University’s School of Nursing conducted a mass casualty drill.More
Lee University’s School of Nursing conducted a mass casualty drill.More
Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station late Friday night.More
Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station late Friday night.More
Ten Hamilton County principals, including the county's longest-tenured principal, and another who leads the county's largest school, will retire at the end of this school year.More
Ten Hamilton County principals, including the county's longest-tenured principal, and another who leads the county's largest school, will retire at the end of this school year.More
Carrie Underwood is ready for her comeback!More
Carrie Underwood is ready for her comeback!More
This means, power outages are possible, and fresh batteries should be in your weather radios tonight in case of outages.More
This means, power outages are possible, and fresh batteries should be in your weather radios tonight in case of outages.More
A man who grabbed a 3-year-old girl by the hand at a California park was arrested after being punched by the girl’s father.More
A man who grabbed a 3-year-old girl by the hand at a California park was arrested after being punched by the girl’s father.More
Four people, including a suspect, were taken to the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash on I-24 in East Ridge.More
Four people, including a suspect, were taken to the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash on I-24 in East Ridge.More
A crowd of about 50 people lined the sidewalk and shouted at the couple as they walked separately into the building. Some members of the group chanted, "Where is baby Joe?" and held up signs.More
A crowd of about 50 people lined the sidewalk and shouted at the couple as they walked separately into the building. Some members of the group chanted, "Where is baby Joe?" and held up signs.More
A 16-year-old girl was abducted from Monroe County, GA. Police believe she was taken by another teen.More
A 16-year-old girl was abducted from Monroe County, GA. Police believe she was taken by another teen.More
At around 3:30 pm, firefighters with the Flat Top Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire in the 2400 block of Shirley Loretta Lane.More
At around 3:30 pm, firefighters with the Flat Top Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire in the 2400 block of Shirley Loretta Lane.More
The truck was carrying an Arabian show horse from Lexington, Kentucky to Florida for an equestrian show.More
The truck was carrying an Arabian show horse from Lexington, Kentucky to Florida for an equestrian show.More