Amber Alert | 16-year-old girl taken from Forsyth, Ga.

FORSYTH, Ga. -- A 16-year-old girl was abducted from Monroe County. Police believe she was taken by another teen.

According to authorities, 16-year-old Alyssa Riley Cole was taken from the 300 block of Gose Rd. on April 13 by 19-year-old Steven Tanner Meyer. Police said Meyer may be armed with a 9 mm pistol and an AR-15 rifle.

Cole is described as white, 5'4, 110 pounds with green eyes and long black hair. Meyer is described as white, 6'4, 302 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Lt. Lawrence Bittick III with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office told 11Alive News on Saturday morning the pair were last seen driving a 2003 dark gray GMC Yukon without a hood. That truck has a Georgia tag number ALW 3567.

Bittick said the pair were believed to be headed to Arkansas. He said the two of them were boyfriend and girlfriend and told by her parents not to see each other.