1 suspect in Friday night gas station shooting remains on the run, other is in custody

Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station late Friday night.

Just after 11:00 pm Friday, officers responded to a person shot call at the Circle K gas station located in the 4000 block of Shallowford Road.

When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to an area hospital. His injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening at this time, according to CPD.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers detained a gas station employee who was a person of interest.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators spoke with the victim at the hospital. The victim explained that he and the employee, 48-year-old Adrienne Douglas, got into a verbal argument.

He told investigators that when the argument became heated, he told Douglas he was going to call police. The victim added that Douglas indicated she was also going to call someone else to come.

The victim said while he waited by his vehicle for officers to arrive, an SUV pulled up and the male in the vehicle asked him if he had called Douglas an explicative. The male then pulled a gun and shot the victim in the chest.

Surveillance video from the gas station confirmed the victim's story.

Investigators were able to identify the shooter through the video.

The shooter, Dominique Collins, is Douglas's son. Investigators could hear in the video a phone call between Douglas and her son where she called him and described where the victim was in the parking lot.

The victim was able to identify Collins as the shooter after seeing a picture of him.

Douglas has been arrested and is facing an attempted 1st-degree murder charge and an aggravated assault charge. Her bond is set at $80,000.

Collins, a convicted felon, is on the run.

This is a developing story. Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more.