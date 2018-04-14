Hamilton Co. Schools creates survey for parents to help with sea - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton Co. Schools creates survey for parents to help with search for 11 principals

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Hamilton County Schools wants parents to be involved in finding new principals for eleven schools.

The school system has created a survey for parents of students at any of the eleven schools to take.

Those schools include:

  • Allen Elementary
  • Alpine Crest Elementary
  • Calvin Donaldson Elementary
  • Daisy Elementary 
  • East Hamilton School
  • Hixson Elementary
  • Lookout Valley Elementary
  • Lookout Valley Middle/High
  • Tyner Academy 
  • Westview Elementary
  • Wolftever Elementary

Principals from 10 of the listed schools are retiring, while one is being reassigned.

The survey will be open thru Wednesday, April 25.

You can take the survey on Survey Monkey's website.

