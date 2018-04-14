Hamilton Co. Schools creates survey for parents to help with search for 11 principals

Hamilton County Schools wants parents to be involved in finding new principals for eleven schools.

The school system has created a survey for parents of students at any of the eleven schools to take.

Those schools include:

Allen Elementary

Alpine Crest Elementary

Calvin Donaldson Elementary

Daisy Elementary

East Hamilton School

Hixson Elementary

Lookout Valley Elementary

Lookout Valley Middle/High

Tyner Academy

Westview Elementary

Wolftever Elementary

Principals from 10 of the listed schools are retiring, while one is being reassigned.

The survey will be open thru Wednesday, April 25.