UPDATE: Storms continue to weaken overnight

The risk for severe weather has been downgraded to a Marginal Threat this evening for most of the Tennessee Valley. Jackson and De Kalb counties in Alabama remain under the Slight Risk where this location has the best potential for wind damage tonight. Rainfall amounts of 1" to 1.5" looks good where we'll still need to watch for localized flooding.

There is a Slight Risk for severe weather starting this evening through tonight.

The storm chance looks to end by 11PM-Midnight. Light rain will be possible through the overnight time hours through Sunday morning. It will be much cooler tomorrow-feeling like early March, as high temperatures only make it to the upper 50s tomorrow.

TRACK THE STORMS | Channel 3 Storm Alert Radar

Sunday night will be cold with lows in the upper 30s. It will be chilly on Monday morning, with more sun with highs in the mid 50s again.

Temperatures rebound nicely by Tuesday in the middle 70s. Rain chances are low this week. Another front arrives by Wednesday, bringing only a small chance for rain Wednesday afternoon and evening. At this time under 0.10" looks good.

To track the storms interactively this weekend, download the WRCB weather app . Brittany Beggs

SUNDAY