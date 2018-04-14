UPDATE: A rainy and cool day ahead, some flooding possible - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: A rainy and cool day ahead, some flooding possible

Posted: Updated:
By Brittany Beggs, Meteorologist/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

UPDATE: Good Morning, Rain will be ending from west to east by 10AM-11AM this morning. There is a Flood Warning for the Lookout Creek near New England until Further Notice in north Georgia. The Chattanooga River near Summerville is expected to rise to a Minor Flood Stage by 5PM this evening. 

As rain ends, cooler air will be arriving by mid-morning. Temperatures will be dropping tonight to the middle 30s. Those that live near the Blue Ridge and Murphy area will want to cover up sensitive vegetation overnight as temperatures dip to the low 30s in higher elevations.

Monday and Tuesday morning will be chilly and jackets will be needed. The milder temperatures return by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances are low this week. Another front arrives by Wednesday, bringing only a small chance for rain Wednesday afternoon and evening. At this time under 0.10" looks good. 

To track the storms interactively this weekend, download the WRCB weather app.     Brittany Beggs

SUNDAY

  • 8am... Light rain, 58
  • Noon... Mostly Cloudy, Cool, 57
  • 5pm... Broken Clouds, 56
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.