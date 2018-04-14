Storms tonight could bring damaging winds

It's a quiet and mild start with southeast winds under 7 mph. There will be a slight breeze picking up after 10AM, where winds could start gusting to 20 mph. It will be a warm afternoon with temperatures climbing to the upper 70s again, feeling like an early May kind of day. Dew points will be rising, and you'll notice the humidity creeping up in the afternoon too.

There is a Slight Risk for severe weather starting this evening through tonight.

Storms look to be arriving near Tullahoma, Monteagle, Coalmont, and Altamont by 4PM-5PM, Chattanooga, Red Bank, and Trenton by 7PM-9PM, and Dalton, Cleveland, Athens by 9:00pm-11:00pm. The biggest threat with tonight's storms are damaging 60 mph wind gusts. This means, power outages are possible, and fresh batteries need to be in weather radios tonight in case of outages. There is 2% probability for a tornado. While this probability is on the lower end, a tornado or two can't be ruled out tonight.

By the time the line reaches Blue Ridge and Murphy by 12:00am-1:00am the storms should be weakening. There will be rain ongoing in the morning on Sunday. Showers will become light as the morning progresses, ended by noon. Rainfall amounts of 1" to 1.5" looks good.

Sunday will be cool, with afternoon highs with a 20-degree difference, in the upper 50s!

The remainder of the week looks to be quiet. Another front arrives on Wednesday night bringing only a small chance for rain at this time.

