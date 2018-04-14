Police chase ends in crash; 4 taken to hospital - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police chase ends in crash; 4 taken to hospital

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

Four people, including a suspect, were taken to the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash on I-24 in East Ridge.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop involving a female driver.

The female refused to stop and fled the scene.  A pursuit would then ensue that would lead deputies and other law enforcement agencies to Interstate 24.

During the course of the chase, the female driver attempted to hit a HCSO patrol unit and eventually hit another vehicle with three people inside.

The suspect and the three occupants in the vehicle she hit were transported to a local hospital.

Preliminary reports indicate that none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time. She will be charged with numerous charges including Aggravated Assault.

