Lee University conducts mass casualty drill for students

Lee University’s School of Nursing conducted a mass casualty drill Friday.

The drill allowed several majors to put their knowledge to the test.

This mass casualty drill included students from Nursing, Athletic Training, Communications, Theatre and the School of Religion.

This simulation allowed students to work through a real-life scenario.

Each semester several Lee University professors and the Bradley County EMA spend months planning a mass casualty drill. The students are given a "real-life" scenario they must work through.

“If a train wreck happened in Cleveland and there was a chemical spill like chlorine and because of the explosion passengers were hurt but also a stadium of people,” Brooke Groff, senior Nursing student, said.

In this drill, students helped about 30 patients within an hour and a half.

Each major had its own set of responsibilities during the drill.

Nursing majors cared for the drama students portraying patients, while communication majors reported the facts. Students studying ministry provided support for families.

“Gives each discipline an opportunity to practice within their scope of practice and what they learned,” Brenda Jones, Assistant Professor of Nursing, said.

Brenda Jones and Jacob Fast work in the School of Nursing. They organized the drill and said each year the exercise expands.

They said the university could soon have a curriculum for a Disaster and Missions Management major. Jones and Fast want to add this major to future drills.

“Natural disasters, it could also be terrorist attacks or even just a humanitarian crisis in general. So [it] may not be one event. It may just be something that is happening around the world,” Fast said.

Madison Jett is a freshman participant. She wants to major in Disaster and Missions Management in hopes one day directing FEMA.

Jett said she learned a lot in this drill and looks forward to doing ones with the new skills she will learn.

“As this program evolves and gets bigger, I get to play a bigger part, like the managing roles are set aside,” Jett said.

Fast says if the Disaster and Missions Management program gets its certification over the summer, classes will start fall 2019.