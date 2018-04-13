East Ridge Mayor says Hamilton Co. Commissioner is bullying him

As Hamilton County residents continue to cast early votes, two candidates are in the middle of a legal dispute.

Just days after Hamilton County County Commissioner (District 8) Tim Boyd was indicted for extortion, his opponent is sharing more information about what he says led to Boyd's arrest.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Hamilton Co. Commissioner Tim Boyd indicted for extortion

East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert held a brief press conference Friday afternoon. During the presser, he said this all started back in February when he originally spoke to Boyd over the phone.

With his wife, children and parents by his side, Lambert shared details about a phone call he says he got on February 15th.

"I received a call from my employer's attorney who had been instructed by Tim Boyd to have me drop out of the race," said Lambert.

Lambert says that attorney was Allen McCallie, who represents the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum, where Lambert is Chief Operating Officer. Lambert says McCallie then encouraged him to contact Boyd. That's exactly what Lambert says he did the next morning. He says that's when Boyd threatened him saying his team had bad information against him.

"He said that his team wanted to go public with the information, but Boyd himself said he'd rather me, Brent Lambert, pull out of the race. Otherwise, I go to the media, I go to the Chattanoogan, the newspaper, social media; I'll do mailers. This is not going to be good for you, your employer or your family," Lambert recalled.

Lambert says the two spoke again the following week.

"There were other things that were said that you will find out eventually."

In an interview following his arrest, Boyd said he was only giving Lambert advice.

"What do you want me to do? I said, why are you asking me that? I'm your opponent, as an opponent, I want you to leave the race. So is that a threat? No," said Boyd.

Lambert didn't allow the media to ask any questions, but he says more information about the legal dispute between him and Boyd will be shared soon.

"It appears that Mr. Boyd wants to punish me or bully me for doing the right thing. He threatened me; he threatened my family my employer and my only choice was to place this in the hands of our Hamilton County district attorney and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation," said Lambert.

Lambert plans to share the phone calls between him and Boyd during a press conference on Monday at noon at the East Ridge Community Center on Tombras Ave.

Boyd sent Channel 3 this statement in response to Lambert's plans to share the calls: