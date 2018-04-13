Breaking: President Trump announces military action in Syria - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Breaking: President Trump announces military action in Syria

By Kerry French, Producer
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

President Trump: U.S. has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.

President Trump has announced that the United States, along with allies France and the UK, will engage in military action against Syria following President

Bashar al-Assad's chemical attack against civilians. 

Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemical weapons in what was a "significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime."

