I'll have a burger with roasted tarantula, please?

By WRCB Staff
NORTH CAROLINA (WRAL) - If you're looking to waste your money while being adventurous a restaurant in Durham, North Carolina is currently serving a burger with a giant, hairy tarantula on top of it.

Bull City Burger and Brewery is celebrating its sixth annual exotic meat month by serving burgers made from meats eaten around the world.

One of the burgers being served is 'the tarantula burger' which features pasture raised beef, Gruyere cheese, spicy chili sauce and an oven roasted tarantula.

Guests wanting to try the burger have to sign up for a 'tarantula raffle' since there are only 18 zebra tarantulas available for customers.

The burger is 30 dollars and a ticket a day is drawn until the tarantulas run out.

