Ten Hamilton County principals retire, another to be reassigned

Ten Hamilton County principals, including the county's longest-tenured principal, and another who leads the county's largest school, will retire at the end of this school year. They are:

Gail Chuy of East Hamilton Middle/High, the school with the highest enrollment. Mrs. Chuy has been principal at East Hamilton since 2012.

Margo Williams of Westview Elementary, who has served as principal at the same school longer than any other county principal. Mrs. Williams began at the original Westview building in 1999, one year before the current school was built.

Julius Hargrove of Tyner Academy, since 2014.

Earlene Weeks of Allen Elementary, since 2005.

Norma Faerber of Alpine Crest, since 2014.

Samantha Walter of Daisy Elementary, since 2013.

Julie Fine of Hixson Elementary, since 2013.

Alisan Taylor of Lookout Valley Elementary, since 2013.

Rick Rushworth of Lookout Valley High School, since 2011.

Penny Leffew of Wolftever Creek Elementary, since 2012.

Also, Megan Bray, principal of Donaldson Elementary since 2017, is being reassigned to another position.

Other moves are expected to be announced soon, as some principals are being considered for central office vacancies. Dr. Lee McDade, the district's chief of operations, has announced his retirement.

Here is a press release from Hamilton County schools, regarding new principal selection for 2018-19:

Hamilton County Schools is searching for great teachers and leaders for our schools, and that quest includes eleven new principals for next school year. Allen Elementary, Alpine Crest Elementary, Calvin Donaldson Elementary, Daisy Elementary, East Hamilton School, Hixon Elementary, Lookout Valley Elementary, Lookout Valley Middle/High, Tyner Academy, Westview Elementary, and Wolftever Elementary will need new principals when school opens in the fall.

A survey developed to involve school parents in the process of finding a leader for each school will help the district in the selection process. The very short survey inquires about characteristics, and past experiences parents see as important for the new school leader. There are also questions to determine key elements parents would like to see continued and expanded at the schools and opportunities the parents see for growth or improvement.

If the school your child attends is one hiring a new principal for the fall, you can access the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HCSPrincipalSelection

The survey is very short and should take less than five minutes to complete. That very short investment of time will help Hamilton County Schools to include the hopes and dreams of parents for their children and our schools in the selection of new principals.

“Quality schools begin with high-quality leadership,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “We have developed a process that will involve the community and faculty in selecting the very best person to lead these schools and advance our goal of Hamilton County Schools becoming the fastest improving school district in the state.”