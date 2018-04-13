Dad punches, knocks out man who tried to kidnap 3-year-old daughter

A man who grabbed a 3-year-old girl by the hand at a California park was arrested after being punched by the girl’s father, the Placer County, CA Sheriff’s Office said.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Yonel Hernandez Velasco, 26, of Auburn (northeast of Sacramento) had been in the park acting strangely. He then walked up to a young girl in the park, took her by the hand and started skipping, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The girl's mother and her boyfriend yelled for him to stop, which he did after he was confronted.

The girl’s father, who was in a nearby apartment, ran out and confronted Hernandez Velasco.

When asked what he was doing, Hernandez Velasco wrapped handcuffs around his hand like brass knuckles and charged toward the father, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The father responded by punching him in the face twice and knocking him out.