Dad punches, knocks out man who tried to kidnap 3-year-old daugh - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dad punches, knocks out man who tried to kidnap 3-year-old daughter

Posted: Updated:
Yonel Hernandez Velasco Yonel Hernandez Velasco

A man who grabbed a 3-year-old girl by the hand at a California park was arrested after being punched by the girl’s father, the Placer County, CA Sheriff’s Office said.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Yonel Hernandez Velasco, 26, of Auburn (northeast of Sacramento) had been in the park acting strangely. He then walked up to a young girl in the park, took her by the hand and started skipping, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The girl's mother and her boyfriend yelled for him to stop, which he did after he was confronted.

The girl’s father, who was in a nearby apartment, ran out and confronted Hernandez Velasco. 

When asked what he was doing, Hernandez Velasco wrapped handcuffs around his hand like brass knuckles and charged toward the father, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The father responded by punching him in the face twice and knocking him out.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.