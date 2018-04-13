Chattanooga man charged with Arson - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

By WRCB Staff
A Chattanooga man is charged in a 2014 arson case.

Chattanooga fire investigators arrested Douglas Tinker, 48, for intentionally starting a fire at Maxi Muffler on East Brainerd Road. 

The fire caused $50,000 in damages. No one was injured.

His first appearance in court is set for May 1st. 

