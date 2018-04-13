20 Tennessee parks to hold public meetings - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

20 Tennessee parks to hold public meetings

NASHVILLE (AP) - Twenty of Tennessee's state parks are holding public meetings where community members can comment on current and future park improvement projects.

State officials say the parks plan a series of public meetings on April 19 and April 24.

Parks holding the meetings are:

  • Booker T. Washington
  • Chickasaw
  • David Crockett Birthplace
  • Edgar Evins
  • Fall Creek Falls
  • Frozen Head
  • Harrison Bay
  • Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Scenic Trail
  • Meeman-Shelby Forest
  • South Cumberland
  • Natchez Trace
  • Nathan Bedford Forrest
  • Paris Landing
  • Pickwick Landing
  • Tims Ford
  • Henry Horton
  • Montgomery Bell
  • Pickett CCC Memorial
  • Reelfoot Lake
  • Standing Stone

Meetings will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. local time. Public comments can also be submitted online until May 24.

