20 Tennessee parks to hold public meetings

NASHVILLE (AP) - Twenty of Tennessee's state parks are holding public meetings where community members can comment on current and future park improvement projects.

State officials say the parks plan a series of public meetings on April 19 and April 24.

Parks holding the meetings are:

Booker T. Washington

Chickasaw

David Crockett Birthplace

Edgar Evins

Fall Creek Falls

Frozen Head

Harrison Bay

Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Scenic Trail

Meeman-Shelby Forest

South Cumberland

Natchez Trace

Nathan Bedford Forrest

Paris Landing

Pickwick Landing

Tims Ford

Henry Horton

Montgomery Bell

Pickett CCC Memorial

Reelfoot Lake

Standing Stone

Meetings will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. local time. Public comments can also be submitted online until May 24.

