What the Tech? Facebook listening

Twenty of Tennessee's state parks are holding public meetings where community members can comment on current and future park improvement projects.More
Twenty of Tennessee's state parks are holding public meetings where community members can comment on current and future park improvement projects.More
It's the conspiracy theory that's been going around the world for the past several years: Facebook listens to your conversations even when you're not using your phone. True or not?More
It's the conspiracy theory that's been going around the world for the past several years: Facebook listens to your conversations even when you're not using your phone. True or not?More
Interstate 75 has partially re-opened to traffic after a truck fire.More
Interstate 75 has partially re-opened to traffic after a truck fire.More
It was another busy week for health department restaurant inspectors.More
It was another busy week for health department restaurant inspectors.More
A police chase has ended on Highway 58 in Harrison near Ramsey Road.More
A police chase has ended on Highway 58 in Harrison near Ramsey Road.More
“This is an unusual outbreak,” Renee Funk of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained.More
“This is an unusual outbreak,” Renee Funk of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained.More
.Firefighters worked for hours trying to save the Athens home, but said it is a total loss.More
.Firefighters worked for hours trying to save the Athens home, but said it is a total loss.More
Piles of tents, clothing and other belongings were loaded into dumpsters by bulldozers Thursday the remnants of the people who used to call Tent City home.More
Piles of tents, clothing and other belongings were loaded into dumpsters by bulldozers Thursday the remnants of the people who used to call Tent City home.More
If you ever feel unsafe walking back to your car in a parking lot or anywhere else for that matter, you can quickly call 911 with just a few taps on an iPhone. Most people don’t know about Emergency S.O.S but it’s something every parent should make sure their kids know how to use. It could save their life.More
If you ever feel unsafe walking back to your car in a parking lot or anywhere else for that matter, you can quickly call 911 with just a few taps on an iPhone. Most people don’t know about Emergency S.O.S but it’s something every parent should make sure their kids know how to use. It could save their life.More
DEA agents said they've seen drugs hidden in other things before, but never in anything that's aimed at children.More
DEA agents said they've seen drugs hidden in other things before, but never in anything that's aimed at children.More
The brother of East Ridge double homicide suspect Casey Lawhorn is opening up about losing two of his family members.More
The brother of East Ridge double homicide suspect Casey Lawhorn is opening up about losing two of his family members.More