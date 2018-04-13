Crews battle forest fire in Spring City - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crews battle forest fire in Spring City

A forest fire started late Thursday in Rhea County.

The fire started near Highway 68 and Shut In Gap Road. Rhea County Fire and Rescue crews along with Spring City firefighters spent hours fighting it. Tennessee Forestry set up a controlled fire line. There are no evacuations in place. 

