Chattanooga Police hunting down 6 remaining indicted gang members

The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help locating six gang members who are wanted for various crimes..

These six individuals are said to be members of the Athens Park Blood street gang.

They are the only ones not picked up during a round-up last month in which 54 people from the gang were indicted on charges stemming from racketeering to murder.

If you know where any of these people can be found, call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip in the CPD's new app.

Police ask that you do not approach them as they are considered armed and dangerous.

