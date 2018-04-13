Warm today, weekend storms

Good Friday! We will have a ridiculously nice end to the weekend. This afternoon we will have highs around 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine. It will be a bit windy ahead of a strong cold front. Winds will blow from the south at 10-20 mph.

Saturday will start warm with lows in the upper 50s. Clouds will build in through the morning as the front nears. We will climb to the mid 70s during the afternoon and we can expect scattered showers late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. A line of storms will move through late Saturday night / early Sunday morning. There is a slight risk of damaging winds and small hail with those storms.

Rainfall amounts over the weekend will range from 1" to 2" with a few spots maybe getting up to 2.5". The rain will taper off through Sunday afternoon, and cooler air will begin to move in. The high Sunday will only reach the mid 60s.

The cooler air really settles in Monday as we start the week with temps ranging from 43 in the morning to 57 in the afternoon.

Tuesday will sport a cold start with temps in the 30s to start the day. We will warm quickly, however, with highs reaching the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

