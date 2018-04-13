UPDATE: Early-morning semi fire claims life of horse; drivers OK

UPDATE: A tractor-trailer that caught on fire early Friday morning was a horse transport trailer.

The lone horse in the trailer died in the fire.

The two drivers were able to make it out of the cab.

The cause is still under investigation.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says the accident will require extensive cleanup.

Traffic had been shut down so crews could clean up oil from the roadway.

PREVIOUS STORY: Interstate 75 southbound in Cleveland has re-opened to traffic after a semi-truck fire closed the roadway overnight.

Exits 20 and 25 have also been re-opened with police allowing traffic back onto the interstates in both directions.

PREVIOUS STORY: A semi fire on Interstate 75 southbound south of APD 40 in Cleveland has closed all of the southbound lanes near milemarker 17. Southbound lanes are closed as of 7:00am. Traffic is being diverted at Exits 20 and 25. Drivers should expect delays.

The fire from the vehicle spread into the woods, complicating matters for first responders.

There's no word on injuries to those involved.

TDOT expects to re-open the roadway at 8:00am but drivers should avoid the area if possible.

