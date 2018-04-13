TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi on fire 75 SB south of APD 40 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi on fire 75 SB south of APD 40

A semi has caught fire on I-75 southbound south of APD 40. 

This is near milemarker 17. Southbound lanes are closed as of 3:30 a.m. 

Stay with Channel 3 as we learn more. 

