UPDATE: Fire damages Chattanooga duplex

Courtesy: Chattanooga Fire Battalion Chief Lesley Morgan Courtesy: Chattanooga Fire Battalion Chief Lesley Morgan
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Around 9:45 Thursday night a fire damaged a duplex on 2nd Avenue in the East Lake neighborhood 

Wehn Chattanooga firefighters arrived flames were seen coming from one side.  Occupants from both sides had gotten out.

The fire started in the kitchen on the stove and has been ruled accidental.

Red Cross volunteers are assisting the residents on both sides.

