Fire damages Chattanooga duplex

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A fire Thursday night damaged a duplex in the East Lake neighborhood.

Chattanooga Fire Department was called to a kitchen fire just before 10 p.m. on the 2900 block of 2nd Avenue. 

No one was hurt. The Red Cross has been called in to assist the families.

