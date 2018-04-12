Hamilton County School Board members work through 2019-2020 school budget

Hamilton County School Board Members are working through the 2019-2020 budget. As a part of this budget they are considering adding resource officers and giving teachers a raise.



Superintendent Dr. Johnson says the board has been responsible with the budget. They started working on this fiscal plan with a savings of about one million dollars for the next school year.

Hamilton County Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson says the school system has been engaging the community to find out what's most important to them.

“Student safety and support with counselors, additional art teachers,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, Superintendent. “Additional EL teachers, technology, a significant contribution commitment to technology.”



Dr. Johnson says student safety has always been a priority and now the school system is taking a proactive approach.



“Within our system, electronic locking doors are important to secure our entrances,” said Dr. Johnson.



In recent meetings the board heard safety suggestions from students, parents and Sheriff Jim Hammond.



As the board calculates next year’s budget they hope to provide two additional school resource officers.



Rhonda Thurman says the SROs are beneficial but the total cost should not be left up to the board.



“The sheriff’s department is going to be able to use them when we are not. I don't think it's fair to ask us to spend all of our money paying their entire salary maybe on a prorated basis or something like that,” said Rhonda Thurman, District 1 Board Member.



Johnson says the board has allotted enough for a two percent pay raise for faculty and staff.



“We see our people as key and if we don't have great people, we won't have a great school district,” said Dr. Johnson.



Thurman says so far she is the only one against the pay increase. She says there are more important issues the board needs to address.



“I think we need to take that money and tackle some of the facility issues that we've had I mean we've been talking about it for years,” said Thurman.



According to the school board schedule the proposed budget should be voted on next Thursday. It will then go before the county commission. That usually happens the first week of May.