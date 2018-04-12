TDOT to repair section of I-24 eastbound Thursday night

Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation willl perform emergency repairs on Interstate 24 East in the right lane near mile marker 182.7 tonight near the ridge cut.

Work will begin at 9:00pm Thursday night and end by 6:00am Friday.

During the repair time, drivers can expect lane restrictions on I-24 East from the bottom of the ridge cut. The Tennessee Highway Patrol will assist with traffic control.

This repair area is the site of a section of damaged concrete in the right lane on I-24 East between the South Seminole Road overpass and Germantown Road in Hamilton County.

TDOT has been trying to schedule weekend concrete repairs at this location since late February, but rainy weather and holiday lane closure restrictions have caused postponement of the work.

Meanwhile, the concrete continues to deteriorate from daily traffic use.

Instead of concrete, which takes several hours to set, TDOT crews will be replacing the damaged concrete section with hot mix asphalt until a more permanent repair can be made at a later date.