TDOT crews to repair section of I-24 eastbound Thursday night

Work will begin at 9:00pm Thursday night and end by 6:00am Friday.
The brother of East Ridge double homicide suspect Casey Lawhorn is opening up about losing two of his family members.
"This is an unusual outbreak," Renee Funk of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained.
A police chase has ended on Highway 58 in Harrison near Ramsey Road.
It was another busy week for health department restaurant inspectors.
A narcotics search warrant at a Rhea County business led to the arrest of the business owner and one other individual.
DEA agents said they've seen drugs hidden in other things before, but never in anything that's aimed at children.
Her family contacted Channel 3 because they said not much is left over from her homeowner's insurance.
Memphis Dyer and his father, Dan Dyer, were preparing to spend quality time together, when a shooting happened just feet away from where they were.
Police caught the driver near Eton, but the passenger is still on the run and may be armed.
April 14th you'll want to head to the inaugural Bacon Festival in Cleveland. The event is at the Cleveland Greenway from 10 am to 5 pm. Entrance is free, but you will have to buy the bacon.