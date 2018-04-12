UPDATE: Police chase van with 2 children inside; driver in custody

UPDATE: A police chase has ended on Highway 58 in Harrison near Ramsey Road.

The chase started on Highway 153, dipped briefly into Georgia on Interstate75, then came back to Highway 153 and ended up on Highway 58.

The age of the children that were in the car range from two to four years old. The five people in the vehicle, including the driver, have been taken to a nearby hospital for examination and treatment.

THP tells Channel 3 that the chase lasted for around 30 minutes. The driver was going 76 mph in a 55mph zone and troopers say he was driving recklessly.

THP tells me five people were inside the car including two young children. Driver is in custody. We’re not sure why he was running from authorities. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/3ugBhyzSvx — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) April 12, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.