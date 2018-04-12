UPDATE: Police chase van with 2 children inside; driver in custo - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Police chase van with 2 children inside; driver in custody

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
HARRISON, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: A police chase has ended on Highway 58 in Harrison near Ramsey Road.

The chase started on Highway 153, dipped briefly into Georgia on Interstate75, then came back to Highway 153 and ended up on Highway 58.

The age of the children that were in the car range from two to four years old. The five people in the vehicle, including the driver, have been taken to a nearby hospital for examination and treatment.

THP tells Channel 3 that the chase lasted for around 30 minutes. The driver was going 76 mph in a 55mph zone and troopers say he was driving recklessly.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.