GSP searching for suspect after traffic stop; school put on soft lockdown

GSP searching for suspect after traffic stop; school put on soft lockdown

By WRCB Staff
MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A Georgia State Patrol trooper tried to pull over a car Thursday morning, with the driver and passenger bailing out of the car and taking off on foot.

Police caught the driver near Eton, but the passenger is still on the run and may be armed.

Eton Elementary, about a mile away from the incident, was put on a "soft" lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford tells Channel 3 that there are extra patrols in the area looking for the suspect. 

