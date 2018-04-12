Cleveland sizzles for Bacon Festival - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland sizzles for Bacon Festival

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

April 14th you'll want to head to the inaugural Bacon Festival in Cleveland. The event is at the Cleveland Greenway from 10 am to 5 pm. 

Entrance is free, but you will have to buy the bacon. 

There will be more than 200 vendors with shopping opportunities. The main events include a hog calling competition with US 101's Styckman and an SEC trash talking competition with US 101's Daniel.

The top hog will be the Ron Swanson Look-A-Like Contest for the person who best resembles the bacon-loving parks director from NBC's Parks and Recreation.

Winners will receive trophies adorned with pigs. 

