Tennessee gubernatorial candidates use millions of their own for campaigns

NASHVILLE (AP) - Tennessee candidates for governor are raising millions of dollars in contributions, but the big money is coming from the contenders themselves.

A campaign finance disclosure report released this week shows that Republicans Diane Black and Bill Lee had the most in contributions this quarter - each around $3.3 million - but both either loaned or gave $3 million of their own money to their campaigns. Republican Randy Boyd raised a little more than $2.6 million, but $2 million was money he gave to himself.

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean, a Democrat, raised a little more than $549,000.

House Speaker Beth Harwell, a Republican, received no money, and neither did state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, a Democrat. Both state lawmakers are barred from raising money while the Legislature is in session.

